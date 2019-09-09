Water cut off at Sandton Gautrain station, commuters to suffer in payment dispute

Non-payment of services for six years by the landlord has prompted the City of Johannesburg to cut off the water supply at the Sandton Gautrain Station - a transport hub that services thousands of commuters daily between Johannesburg, Pretoria and OR Tambo International Airport.

The city had no other option, MMC of Finance Funzela Ngobeni said on Monday.

Extensive efforts have been made to get the landlord to pay the R8-million debt owed to the city for water, refuse, sewerage and property rates, Ngobeni said.

"City records shows that (the landlord) has not been paying for municipal rates and services since the registration of the property in its name in 2013. The landlord has in effect been receiving free services for the past six years. Following intervention by the current administration in the city, a payment of R600,000 was received in 2018. However, since then no further payments were made by the landlord and its debt had ballooned to R8-million by July 2019."

The landlord is now required in terms of the city’s credit control and debt management policy to make payment of its outstanding debt before water can be restored.

Several tenants at the Sandton Gautrain Station will be affected by the water cut, in addition to passengers of the high-speed train disembarking at the station.

"The city would like to apologise to any commuters and businesses affected by this necessary action," said Ngobeni. "However, we cannot turn a blind eye to this continued and flagrant disregard for settling long outstanding municipal debts."

-The landlord will be contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.