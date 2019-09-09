South Africa

Water cut off at Sandton Gautrain station, commuters to suffer in payment dispute

09 September 2019 - 07:35 By timeslive
A Gautrain station. File photo.
A Gautrain station. File photo.
Image: Halden Krog

Non-payment of services for six years by the landlord has prompted the City of Johannesburg to cut off the water supply at the Sandton Gautrain Station - a transport hub that services thousands of commuters daily between Johannesburg, Pretoria and OR Tambo International Airport.

The city had no other option, MMC of Finance Funzela Ngobeni said on Monday.

Extensive efforts have been made to get the landlord to pay the R8-million debt owed to the city for water, refuse, sewerage and property rates, Ngobeni said.

"City records shows that (the landlord) has not been paying for municipal rates and services since the registration of the property in its name in 2013. The landlord has in effect been receiving free services for the past six years. Following intervention by the current administration in the city, a payment of R600,000 was received in 2018. However, since then no further payments were made by the landlord and its debt had ballooned to R8-million by July 2019."

The landlord is now required in terms of the city’s credit control and debt management policy to make payment of its outstanding debt before water can be restored.

Several tenants at the Sandton Gautrain Station will be affected by the water cut, in addition to passengers of the high-speed train disembarking at the station.

"The city would like to apologise to any commuters and businesses affected by this necessary action," said Ngobeni. "However, we cannot turn a blind eye to this continued and flagrant disregard for settling long outstanding municipal debts."

-The landlord will be contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

WATCH | Sandton cop's latest anti-crime weapon: his marimba

Cpt Granville Meyer is hitting the right notes with his musical crime awareness campaign
News
1 month ago

Terror underground as perverts continue to target Gautrain

More than a dozen women say they have fallen prey to at least three suspected stalkers on the Gautrain, yet none of the men identified has been ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa
  3. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  4. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  5. WATCH | Father cries as he's accused of killing his four children South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X