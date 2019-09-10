South Africa

Trio accused of 'threatening to put child in oven' during alleged home invasion appear in court

10 September 2019 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE
Two of the suspects have been charged with murdering Peet Swanepoel.
Two of the suspects have been charged with murdering Peet Swanepoel.
Image: viteethumb/123RF

Three men linked to a murder and brutal home invasion, in which threats were allegedly made to put a child in the oven unless cash was produced, have appeared in court in Mpumalanga.

Kholofelo Makhudu, 19, and Gift Mbola, 22, made their second appearance at the Witbank magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murdering 51-year-old Peet Swanepoel.

Swanepoel was shot dead in Witbank on August 28 when robbers stormed his property. They allegedly demanded money from his wife and “threatened to put her grandson in the oven” if she failed to comply, according to police.

“They reportedly assaulted her after she informed them there was no money. They then took seven firearms and two television sets, before fleeing in the woman's vehicle. It was later found abandoned at the Kusile off-ramp along the N4 national road,” police said on Tuesday.

Robbery at Durban private hospital leaves patients and staff traumatised

A gang of men overpowered guards at Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital before brazenly robbing staff and making off with televisions, cellphones and a ...
News
5 days ago

An alleged accomplice, Negus Simelane, was handed over to police by his family six days later, after an investigation led to the recovery of eight firearms, ammunition and a homemade gun. He appeared in court on September 4 for possession of a firearm without a licence and was remanded in custody until Friday.

Makhudu and Mbola will appear in the same court on Monday.

“A preliminary probe suggests that Mbola was also found to be linked to other cases, where the same firearms stolen were used to commit other crimes,” police said.

“The police are requesting Tshepo Makunyane to come forward, whom they believe can assist with this matter, or anyone with information about him to contact Col Godfrey Mahlo on 0823753342," they said.

READ MORE

PODCAST | True Crime South Africa

True Crime South Africa is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast in South Africa.
Multimedia
1 hour ago

POLL| Femicide, child abuse and looting: how do you feel about SA right now?

The past week has been a heavy one for South Africans. The deaths of four KZN siblings, Uyinene Mrwetyana and the xenophobic attacks continue to ...
News
6 hours ago

Police officer dies, constable critical after being shot outside tavern

A police officer with 32 years’ service in the force died after being shot in the head outside a tavern in Mfuleni, Cape Town, on Sunday night.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X