Cape Town set for afternoon traffic chaos as truck overturns on onramp

Cape Town residents may be in for a slow commute home on Tuesday after a truck overturned on the FW de Klerk Boulevard link to the M5 highway.

Traffic officials closed the offramp after the truck, laden with a container, overturned, resulting in petrol and oil spillage on the road.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at 2pm on Tuesday.

Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes, said Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman.