South Africa

Cops nab two of their own on corruption and extortion charges

10 September 2019 - 19:15 By Ernest Mabuza
Two police officers were arrested in Soweto on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Two police officers were arrested for corruption and extortion in Soweto on Monday.

The officers, aged 34 and 42 and from the Soweto Flying Squad, stopped a Soweto man who was driving along Klip Valley Road on Sunday and told him he was driving a stolen vehicle.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the officers threatened to take the car to a police pound.

“The police officers then allegedly demanded an amount of R10,000, and the victim arranged R5,000, of which the remaining amount would be arranged at a later stage,” Masondo said.

Then on Monday, the two cops allegedly called the victim demanding the balance of the cash.

“The victim then reported the matter to police,” Masondo said.

The provincial anti-corruption unit took action, put together cash to be given to the two officers, and then lay in wait.

“The officers were arrested during the hand-over, and were then detained for corruption and extortion. The police officers are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court soon.

“Members of the public are advised that the police would never ask for a payment in return for an impounded or a stolen vehicle. It is against the law,” Masondo said.

