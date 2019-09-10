South Africa

Double-murder suspect one of two arrested for killing Cape Town cop

10 September 2019 - 15:10 By Aron Hyman
Two men allegedly linked to the murder of a Cape Town police officer and the wounding of another were arrested on Monday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Cape Town which left one police officer dead and another severely wounded. 

One of the men was also wanted in connection with a double murder in Mfuleni.

A 52-year-old warrant officer was killed and his 29-year-old constable colleague critically wounded when two men shot at them outside a tavern in Mfuleni at 10pm on Sunday.

According to a police statement on Tuesday, flying squad members tracked the suspects to Delft on Monday afternoon.

“The suspects, aged 30 and 31, are expected to make their court appearance in Blue Downs magistrate’s court tomorrow,” the statement said.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole applauded the members for their speedy response in tracing the suspects.

“The importance of the immediate mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan cannot be over-emphasised. Its effectiveness has once again been proven following the speedy arrests,” he said.

The case was taken over by the Hawks and police have requested that anyone with information contact the SAPS Crime Stop number at 086 00 10111. 

