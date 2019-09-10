South Africa

Durban man plunges 25m off a roof to his death

10 September 2019 - 17:53 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Rescue Care paramedics could not do much to save a Durban man who fell off a roof on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

A Durban man fell to his death from the roof of a building on Tuesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were called to the scene in Seaview, south Durban.

“A man believed to be in his late 20s had been working on the roof and somehow lost his balance,” said Jamieson.

The man is believed to have fallen 25m to the ground.

“He suffered major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for him.”

Jamieson said the man was declared dead on the scene.

Police are investigating.

