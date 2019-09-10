Father allegedly shoots son, 7, turns gun on himself in Cape Town

A 69-year-old man allegedly shot his seven-year-old son before turning the gun on himself in Panorama, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The child was a pupil at Panorama Primary School in Welgelegen, where parents, staff and pupils expressed heartache over the tragedy in a post on Facebook.

"Today we are very sad to be saying goodbye to a beautiful boy. Your unexpected death is a huge loss for us. We thank the Lord for the great privilege to have had [the child] be part of the Panorama family. Rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Till we meet again."

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the shooting was under investigation.

"An inquest and murder case docket was opened for investigation," said spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"It is alleged that a 69-year-old-father shot and fatally wounded his seven-year-old son and then committed suicide in their residence in Panorama," he said.