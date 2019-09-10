South Africa

Father allegedly shoots son, 7, turns gun on himself in Cape Town

10 September 2019 - 12:29 By Dan Meyer
A seven-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his father, who then killed himself.
A seven-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his father, who then killed himself.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A 69-year-old man allegedly shot his seven-year-old son before turning the gun on himself in Panorama, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The child was a pupil at Panorama Primary School in Welgelegen, where parents, staff and pupils expressed heartache over the tragedy in a post on Facebook. 

"Today we are very sad to be saying goodbye to a beautiful boy. Your unexpected death is a huge loss for us. We thank the Lord for the great privilege to have had [the child] be part of the Panorama family. Rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Till we meet again."

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the shooting was under investigation. 

"An inquest and murder case docket was opened for investigation," said spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"It is alleged that a 69-year-old-father shot and fatally wounded his seven-year-old son and then committed suicide in their residence in Panorama," he said. 

MORE

Police look for father of four-year-old boy who died in Northern Cape fire

Police in Kakamas in the Northern Cape are looking for the father of a four-year-old boy who was burnt to death at his house on Sunday evening.
News
4 weeks ago

IFP councillor and child shot while driving on N2

An Inkatha Freedom Party councillor and his 11-year-old child were shot while travelling on the N2 freeway towards KwaDukuza, north of Durban on ...
Politics
1 month ago

Eight children killed, two wounded in China school attack

Eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a "school-related criminal case" in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X