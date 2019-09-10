South Africa

Four trucks petrol bombed, burnt in just four hours in the Western Cape

10 September 2019 - 10:34 By Dan Meyer
A truck transporting chickens on the N7 near Piekenierskloof was one of four that was targeted on Monday night in the Western Cape.
Image: Twitter/@BertieNel

Trucks were petrol bombed and set alight in four separate incidents overnight in the Western Cape, with one driver left "seriously injured". 

A truck was petrol bombed on the N7 near Porterville, where the driver had pulled over to rest. He was taken to Piketberg hospital with severe burns. 

A cement truck was petrol bombed on the N7 near Moorreesburg, after two vehicles forced it off the road, before setting it alight. The driver escaped.

A third truck, loaded with chickens, was set alight on the N7 near Piekenierskloof pass. The driver escaped unharmed.

Another truck was stoned and set alight on the N2 near Strand. Again, the driver managed to flee unharmed.

All the incidents occurred between 10pm and 2am, and are being investigated by the police.

Provincial traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa said the department was holding urgent talks with traffic services and the transport department to find a solution. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was expected to make an announcement on the ongoing attacks.

“This can't keep happening. It's very bad at the moment,” said Africa. 

