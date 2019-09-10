From Dros statement to guilty plea - five must-read stories on rape accused Nicholas Ninow

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow on Monday pleaded guilty but the court is not convinced by his plea explanation and has called for a witness to dispute parts of his version of events.

South Africans were introduced to Ninow in September last year when accusations of rape at a Pretoria Dros eatery were levelled against him. Since then, he's been known as the alleged "Dros rapist".

Here are five must-read stories on Ninow's case, from Dros's response to the incident to the outcome of the recent court appearance.

Dros statement

Shortly after allegations of rape against Ninow, Dros released a statement saying they had been in communication with the police and the family of the alleged victim to ensure she receives the help she needs.

"We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would be reasonably required in a matter of this nature."