South Africa

From Dros statement to guilty plea - five must-read stories on rape accused Nicholas Ninow

10 September 2019 - 10:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court on Monday.
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow on Monday pleaded guilty but the court is not convinced by his plea explanation and has called for a witness to dispute parts of his version of events.

South Africans were introduced to Ninow in September last year when accusations of rape at a Pretoria Dros eatery were levelled against him. Since then, he's been known as the alleged "Dros rapist".

Here are five must-read stories on Ninow's case, from Dros's response to the incident to the outcome of the recent court appearance.

Dros statement

Shortly after allegations of rape against Ninow, Dros released a statement saying they had been in communication with the police and the family of the alleged victim to ensure she receives the help she needs.

"We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would be reasonably required in a matter of this nature."

Outrage at Dros statement on child rape

People have reacted with outrage on social media to a statement issued by the Dros restaurant chain about a child who was allegedly raped in the ...
News
11 months ago

Mental examination

Non-profit organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) early this year said four specialists consisting of three psychiatrists and one psychologist would determine if Ninow was mentally fit to stand trial. This was before his court appearance in February 8.

The then 20-year-old had been in custody since September 2018.  

Dros rape case: Month for psych experts to assess accused's mental state

A team at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital will over the next 30 days evaluate the mental state of the man accused of raping a child at the Dros ...
News
8 months ago

Hospital admission 

In April this year the department of correctional services confirmed that Ninow had been taken to an external health facility after he told officials he was not feeling well. This was met with dismay by different structures in the community, such as the Not In My name movement which claimed that Ninow had overdosed on drugs.

The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo refuted these claims, saying the movement had not inquired about the cause of Ninow's admission to a health facility.

Dros rape accused in hospital after feeling ill but described as 'stable'

The Dros child rape accused was admitted to hospital after telling prison officials that he was not feeling well, the department of correctional ...
News
4 months ago

Chilling details during plea

On Monday, Ninow pleaded guilty to raping the seven-year-old girl. He told the court that he had been in the women's cubicle when the girl pushed the door and said she needed to urinate.

He said he put the girl on the toilet, inserted his penis in her mouth and penetrated her vagina with his finger.

"I realised what I was doing was wrong and I immediately stopped," he said. Ninow also told the court that he had been in possession of and under the influence of drugs during the incident.

Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant

WARNING: Not for sensitive readers. Shocking details of how Nicholas Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton emerged on ...
News
23 hours ago

Dros employee's testimony 

An employee at the restaurant told the Pretoria high court on Monday how Ninow was caught half-naked inside a toilet cubicle with the seven-year-old girl. The child's mother asked her if she had seen the girl before they tried to push open the cubicle door.

"She asked me if I had not seen the child and I said I did not. She then asked me if there was someone in the toilet cubicle and I said yes. We pushed the door harder and it eventually slightly opened. We then saw there was a man inside and that person was the accused [Ninow]."

The witness, who asked not to be named, said when they suspected what had happened she shouted and asked for doors in the restaurant to be closed.

'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow wanted table close to children, says witness

Nicholas Ninow changed tables at the Dros restaurant where he raped a seven-year-old child so that he could be closer to the kiddies' corner.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X