'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's words

Asked if she was working with another person in the play area, the woman said she worked alone but would, when she needed assistance, ask workers in the pizza section to look after the children.

"On the day in question, I did not ask anyone to assist me until I went for lunch at 4pm. There were still children in the kiddies corner.

"Before I went to lunch, the child requested to go to the bathroom.

"I asked the lady in the pizza section to look after the children. I told her I would take a 15 minute break," the woman said.

"The girl went to the ladies' bathroom and I proceeded to go to the back to have my lunch."

She said when she got back from her lunch break, she found the girl's brother seated alone while other children were playing. "I asked him why he was playing alone. He said his sister went to the bathroom."

The mother went to the play area to look for the child, the court heard. "She came back again and said she could not find her daughter. I told her I was told she went to the bathroom.

"The mother asked, 'where is my child? I trusted you with my child'. She was hysterical."

The childminder said she then went to the bathroom and found one of the waitresses combing her hair.

"I asked her if she did not see the child, but she said did not. She said it looked like there was someone in the cubicle.

"I knocked the first time and did not get a response."