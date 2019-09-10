South Africa

Natasha Conabeer's death shocks SA: 'We've got no tears left to cry'

10 September 2019 - 07:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Durban student Natasha Conabeer died on Monday.
Image: Natasha Conabeer

The death of 23-year old Durban student Natasha Conabeer, just days after she was dropped at her mother's doorstep in Inanda, has shaken SA. She went missing three weeks ago.

On Sunday, a Twitter page created in a bid to find her announced that she had been found, but was in a critical condition in ICU. 

However, the celebration of her return was short-lived. On Monday, a family spokesperson told TimesLIVE that she had died in hospital.

Details about her disappearance emerged on Monday, when her friend, Zamambo Mkhize, said Natasha had hinted that she was being stalked the week before she disappeared. 

"Someone was following her almost 24/7, saying she told her she could not disclose all the information until 'all this goes away'."

Conabeer's name has dominated social media.

