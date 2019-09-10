South Africa

Phumzile van Damme chosen as one of 20 women in the world for Vital Voices Fellowship

10 September 2019 - 06:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Phumzile van Damme posted that she is 'super-excited' about the one-year fellowship.
Phumzile van Damme posted that she is 'super-excited' about the one-year fellowship.
Image: SUPPLIED

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has been selected as one of 20 women in the world to be part of the prestigious 2019/20 Vital Voices fellowship.

The fellowship to “advance women’s public leadership and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” is a one-year fellowship aimed at increasing the capacity, decision-making power and effectiveness of women leaders in public life while shifting the culture around women’s public leadership and moving towards equality in public representation globally.

It also provides year-long technical training in skills needed to advance the SDGs, and access to a global network of change-makers doing “crucial work in government and civil society” across the globe.

“Through this fellowship, Vital Voices advances women’s public leadership and the SDGs by conducting online and in-person training by experts, such as Vital Voices network leaders and professors from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

“The fellowship also connects participants to a global network of peers and mentors, such as current and former female heads of state with the Council of Women World Leaders, with whom they can brainstorm and share challenges and best practices.”

Taking to social media to announce the news, Van Damme said she was “super-excited” and joked that she was not “leaving”.

It is not clear whether Van Damme was referring to former DA members who have left the party to "broaden their prospects”, as Lindiwe Mazibuko did in 2014.

Phumzile van Damme on DA probe: 'Unfortunately this is the route that has been chosen'

Phumzile van Damme learnt from the media that the DA may be taking disciplinary action against her.
Politics
2 weeks ago

DA MPs in tears as Mmusi Maimane says no to radical anti-violence sit-in

Four DA MPs are said to have burst into tears and walked out of a caucus meeting when party leaders - including Mmusi Maimane - shot down their ...
News
2 days ago

DA slams Tito Mboweni for 'not knowing SABC mandate'

The DA's Phumzile Van Damme has accused finance minister Tito Mboweni of not understanding the mandate of the SABC.
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X