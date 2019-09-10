South Africa

PODCAST | Understanding the Krugersdorp Killers case

True Crime South Africa

10 September 2019 - 11:08 By Nicole Engelbrecht
The alleged 'Krugersdorp killers' Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine in the South Gauteng high court in Johannesburg on October 8 2018.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

In this week's True Crime South Africa we discuss the scourge of gender-based violence and do a deep dive into some interesting information that emerged during the pre-sentencing hearing of the last three Electus per Deus members.

Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn and Marcel Steyn were found guilty on a range of charges emanating from a murder, robbery and fraud spree between 2012 and 2016 in which 11 people were killed.

We covered the so-called Krugersdorp Killers in Episode 4 of True Crime South Africa.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

