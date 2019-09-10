PODCAST | Understanding the Krugersdorp Killers case

In this week's True Crime South Africa we discuss the scourge of gender-based violence and do a deep dive into some interesting information that emerged during the pre-sentencing hearing of the last three Electus per Deus members.

Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn and Marcel Steyn were found guilty on a range of charges emanating from a murder, robbery and fraud spree between 2012 and 2016 in which 11 people were killed.

We covered the so-called Krugersdorp Killers in Episode 4 of True Crime South Africa.