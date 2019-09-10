POLL| Femicide, child abuse and looting: how do you feel about SA right now?

The killings of the four Kwa Zulu-Natal siblings, Ayakha Jiyane, Kuhlekonke, Khwezi and Siphesihle Mpungose, and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana saw the past week weigh heavily on many South Africans, who took to social media to express their fears about living in crime-riddled areas.

Many took part in protests around the country, saying urgent action is needed by the government to address crime levels.

The ongoing xenophobic attacks around South Africa have also sparked panic and fear.

Politicians have promised meaningful change. Do you believe them?

Take our poll: