South Africa

POLL| Femicide, child abuse and looting: how do you feel about SA right now?

10 September 2019 - 06:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A mob gathers in Reiger Park during unrest and xenophobic attacks.
Image: Alon Skuy

The killings of the four Kwa Zulu-Natal siblings, Ayakha Jiyane, Kuhlekonke, Khwezi and Siphesihle Mpungose, and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana saw the past week weigh heavily on many South Africans, who took to social media to express their fears about living in crime-riddled areas.

Many took part in protests around the country, saying urgent action is needed by the government to address crime levels.

The ongoing xenophobic attacks around South Africa have also sparked panic and fear.

Politicians have promised meaningful change. Do you believe them?

Take our poll:

During the past weekend, funerals for the slain siblings and Mrwetyana took place, and authorities promised to put an end to femicide and children abuse.

On Sunday, former IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressed protesters in  Johannesburg in an attempt to quell attacks on foreign nationals by locals.

Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children

Pinetown mother Xolisile Mpungose should have been celebrating the 17th birthday of her eldest daughter, grade 11 schoolgirl Ayahka Jiyane, on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Uyinene Mrwetyana fought back to the end – Bheki Cele

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged rapist and killer bought liquor and drank it after committing the alleged crimes at his Post Office workplace in Cape ...
News
2 days ago

Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him

Post Office bosses knew for more than a year that Uyinene Mrwetyana's self-confessed killer was a convicted criminal, but ignored an intelligence ...
News
2 days ago

