Probe sexual violence in Catholic church, say SA women priests

Women priests want the Roman Catholic Church to be scrutinised as the uprising against gender violence gathers momentum.

SA's four women priests told TimesLIVE: “As much as intimate relationships, family, home and neighbourhoods are not safe places for women, neither is the church.

“Sexual abuse of women and children has been prevalent within a number of Christian churches, including the Catholic church which has been complicit in its cover-up.”

Mary Ryan, Patricia Fresen, Dianne Willman and Ann Ralston said they wanted to “add their voices with others in the religious sector in protest against this scourge of sexual violence”.

They described gender-based violence as something which “breeds in patriarchal environments”, where unequal gender relations prevail and “men’s superiority is entrenched”.

They described the Catholic church as such an environment and said it was only more recently that it was being forced to scrutinise violence within its own ranks.

“The extent of the wound is unknown, but what is clear is that the problem is within,” they said.

“It is time for Catholics who have experienced such abuse to speak out and shine a light on this darkness too.”