SA anxiety group reports 40,000 phone calls on its suicide helpline since January

Financial woes, relationship problems, depression and traumatic events are pushing more South Africans to contemplate suicide.

As the world observed World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday, the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) revealed it received more than 40,000 calls to its suicide helpline since January from South Africans seeking “crisis intervention and urgent help”.

Mental health experts believe it is important to change the narrative around suicide, to address the stigma that comes with it.

Cassey Chambers, Sadag’s operations director, said despite the many awareness campaigns, suicide was still a taboo topic in SA society.

“No one wants to talk about it and parents don’t want to address it with their children, in case they plant ideas.