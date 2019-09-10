South Africa

Seven-year-old girl raped at Dros to take the stand on Wednesday

10 September 2019 - 14:50 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Nicholas Ninow at the Pretoria High Court on September 10 2019, a day after admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant last year.
Nicholas Ninow at the Pretoria High Court on September 10 2019, a day after admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant last year.
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE

The Pretoria High Court is on Wednesday expected to hear evidence from the child that Nicholas Ninow admitted to raping at the Silverton Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

Ninow on Monday pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty to an assault charge. Despite the guilty plea, the state is questioning details contained in his plea.

After calling its two witnesses on Tuesday, the state told the court that it had a “special” witness who would take the stand on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Dora Ngobeni said the minor child had a concert at school on Tuesday evening and could not testify on the same day.

“I did not want to interfere with her schedule because she is a minor child,” Ngobeni said when Judge Papi Mosopi lashed out at her for calling only two witnesses on Tuesday.

'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's words

The mother of a seven-year-old girl Nicholas Ninow has admitted raping became "hysterical" when she could not see her in the play area of the Dros ...
News
3 hours ago

The ANC Women’s League’s Tokozile Xasa bemoaned the state’s decision to call the seven-year-old girl to the stand.

“Bringing back the minor to endure and bring back those experiences is a terrible thing,” Xasa said.

She added that Ninow’s guilty plea did not take away the gravity of the offence he committed.

“It does not change anything. When somebody has committed a crime, that person must pay for that crime. People who commit these crimes must feel the full might of the law. We are looking at nothing less than a life sentence here,” said Xasa.

In his plea explanation read out in court on Monday, Ninow said he had consumed “substantial” amounts of alcohol and drugs on the day of the incident.

Witnesses who testified in court said he had moved tables to be closer to the kiddies' corner of the restaurant and that he had beer and shooters followed by more beer.

MORE

'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow wanted table close to children, says witness

Nicholas Ninow changed tables at the Dros restaurant where he raped a seven-year-old child so that he could be closer to the kiddies' corner.
News
23 hours ago

Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant

WARNING: Not for sensitive readers. Shocking details of how Nicholas Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton emerged on ...
News
1 day ago

From Dros statement to guilty plea - five must-read stories on rape accused Nicholas Ninow

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow pleaded guilty to rape at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X