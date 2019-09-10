Seven-year-old girl raped at Dros to take the stand on Wednesday

The Pretoria High Court is on Wednesday expected to hear evidence from the child that Nicholas Ninow admitted to raping at the Silverton Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

Ninow on Monday pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty to an assault charge. Despite the guilty plea, the state is questioning details contained in his plea.

After calling its two witnesses on Tuesday, the state told the court that it had a “special” witness who would take the stand on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Dora Ngobeni said the minor child had a concert at school on Tuesday evening and could not testify on the same day.

“I did not want to interfere with her schedule because she is a minor child,” Ngobeni said when Judge Papi Mosopi lashed out at her for calling only two witnesses on Tuesday.