‘Sies, Satan!’: angry court welcome for tearful Dros rape accused

Dros rape-accused Nicholas Ninow pleaded guilty in court on Monday but the state did not accept his plea explanation, saying it would call witnesses to dispute parts of his version of events.

Ninow, who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in Pretoria in September 2018, pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty on the assault charge.



