South Africa

‘Sies, Satan!’: angry court welcome for tearful Dros rape accused

10 September 2019 - 07:00 By nomahlubi jordaan
Dros rape accused, Nicholas Ninow sits inside the dock at the North Gauteng High Court ahead of his trial on 9 September 2019.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Dros rape-accused Nicholas Ninow pleaded guilty in court on Monday but the state did not accept his plea explanation, saying it would call witnesses to dispute parts of his version of events.

Ninow, who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in Pretoria in September 2018, pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty on the assault charge.

