South Africa

Single socks find 'sole' mates in charity drive for the homeless

10 September 2019 - 13:47 By NIVASHNI NAIR
More than 100 single socks were collected at Camps Bay High School for the Odd Sock Project.
More than 100 single socks were collected at Camps Bay High School for the Odd Sock Project.
Image: supplied

An unusual project has collected over 16,000 mismatched socks to donate to the homeless around the country.

The Odd Sock Project was launched on June 19 and as of the end of August had collected 16,387 socks.

The project's founder, Abrie du Plooy, said the collected socks are sorted, paired and then distributed.

"We have advertised for beneficiaries to contact us and many have. Our main distribution channel is through various soup kitchens that feed the homeless people. It works well as the homeless come to the soup kitchen. We have also distributed socks to shelters, orphanages (as we get so many baby socks), churches with outreach programmes and of course informal settlements," he said.

Bianca Van Wyngaard’s team at FOOP-ville assisting with sorting and making pairs with the socks from Jhb North. This is just the beginning!

Posted by The ODD SOCKS Project on Friday, July 12, 2019

Du Plooy said the project has no end date.

"I have not thought of an end date yet as the project is getting more traction every day. I do find that we received a lot of anklets or short summer socks during winter as people not only donate odd socks but also their unused socks."

"I predict that we will see the same trend during summer where people donate matching pairs of long, warm winter socks that are not in use. Our plan is to stockpile these for the 2020 winter," he said.

Du Plooy urged those that are unable to drop off single socks at collection centres to match their own pairs to "hand out as they drive along or see fit".

MORE

Ride4Hope charity cycle tour launched with smiles in Joburg

The 554km Nelson Mandela Legacy Ride4Hope was launched with smiles, joyous laughter and cheering at the Nelson Mandela Foundation headquarters in ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Good Samaritans clean Pretoria streets trashed by strikers

After last week's municipal strikes left Pretoria's CBD in a state of disarray, a group of Good Samaritans have taken it upon themselves to clean up ...
News
1 month ago

'We don’t grow plants, we grow people'

Nazeema Jacobs was homeless for five years. She had never imagined herself sleeping under plastic.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X