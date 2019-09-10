Single socks find 'sole' mates in charity drive for the homeless

An unusual project has collected over 16,000 mismatched socks to donate to the homeless around the country.

The Odd Sock Project was launched on June 19 and as of the end of August had collected 16,387 socks.

The project's founder, Abrie du Plooy, said the collected socks are sorted, paired and then distributed.

"We have advertised for beneficiaries to contact us and many have. Our main distribution channel is through various soup kitchens that feed the homeless people. It works well as the homeless come to the soup kitchen. We have also distributed socks to shelters, orphanages (as we get so many baby socks), churches with outreach programmes and of course informal settlements," he said.