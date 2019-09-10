South Africa

WATCH | Moving tributes shine light on murdered Natasha Conabeer's singing talent

10 September 2019 - 06:30 By Lwandile Bhengu
Durban student Natasha Conabeer died in hospital on Monday after being dropped off at her family home unconscious at the weekend.
Durban student Natasha Conabeer died in hospital on Monday after being dropped off at her family home unconscious at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

As tributes poured in for Durban woman Natasha Conabeer, who died on Monday after going missing for three weeks, social media users shared a video of her singing talent. 

In the video, which Conabeer originally shared on Instagram in 2017, she sings her own rendition of Labrinth's 2014 ballad, 'Jealous'. 

Conabeer's childhood friend Zamambo Mkhize, who went to school with her at Inanda Seminary, described her as an amateur singer with a beautiful voice. "She was self-taught and loved to sing," she said.

Mkhize said Conabeer shared the videos with her close friends and sometimes on her social media.

A family spokesman confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that Conabeer had died on Monday. She had been left on her mother's doorstep in Inanda, north of Durban, over the weekend and was rushed to hospital, where she died.

KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket into her death had been opened. 

After news of her death broke on Monday, #RIPNatasha soon trended on Twitter. Here are some of the tributes: 

It had been previously been reported that Conabeer was a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. However, the university released a statement on Monday confirming that she had applied in 2014 but never registered.

Conabeer was a former student at Rosebank College in Durban. The private college told TimesLIVE on Monday that she had studied business administration there for two years but had not returned for the 2019 academic year.

READ MORE:

Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital

Durban student Natasha Conabeer, who was found on Saturday after she went missing three weeks ago, has died.
News
21 hours ago

Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital

Natasha Conabeer, 23, who went missing three weeks ago, has been found and is now in an intensive care ward in hospital.
News
1 day ago

Wrap| All the details on SA's anti-femicide protests and shutdowns

Here is what you need to know:
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X