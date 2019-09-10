South Africa

Wits students join protests against violence against women

10 September 2019 - 13:22 By Zoë Postman and GroundUp
Wits students wore black and purple on Monday as they joined the countrywide protests against violence against women.
Wits students wore black and purple on Monday as they joined the countrywide protests against violence against women.
Image: GroundUp/Zoë Postman

On Monday, hundreds of students dressed in black and purple marched through Wits University campus demanding that the administration act against violence against women and make the campus safe for women and queer people.

The march at Wits followed a week of marches in Cape Town and other cities. The outcry was sparked by the rape and murder of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, a film and media student at the University of Cape Town.

The memorandum, read out by outgoing SRC president Sisanda Mbolekwa, demanded that the university increase security visibility, have increased lighting on campus, make safety kits available at Wits clinic, give self-defence equipment like pepper spray to students every month and offer free self-defence classes to students.

It said the university should have a victim-centred approach in gender-based violence cases and that rape cases should be prioritised. The demand to remove perpetrators of violence against women from the university campus was met with loud applause from the crowd.

Men meet at scene of Uyinene's killing to join battle against gender violence

The Clareinch post office - where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally raped and murdered - has become a site of protest, commemoration, ...
News
23 hours ago

Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, the chancellor of Nelson Mandela University (NMU), also attended the march. She commended the students. "There is a need to render our country a safe space for all women and vulnerable people … We are proud of the position that [students] have taken and we stand with you," she told the crowd.

She said it was important for people to start thinking about sustainable ways to address gender-based violence beyond the march "so that we don't end up raising the same issues [years later]".

Mbolekwa said it was important for Wits students to stand up against gender-based violence happening across the country because students were members of society before they were students.

"This university campus is a microcosm of society so what happens out there happens here … We have these pests in our community as well," she said.

Black Womxn Caucus chair and founder Keitumetsi Moutloatse said: "We are convening because there is a serious crisis in this country: the crisis of women and children being killed. Something needs to change."

She said femicide and gender-based violence was not new to Wits. "In fact some of us have been taught by these perpetrators."

UKZN suspends lectures to show 'zero tolerance' to gender-based violence

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended its academic programme on Monday in support of the fight against gender violence in the country.
News
1 day ago

"We are coming to hold institutions of power accountable. It can't be business as usual," said Moutloatse. "I can't save my academic year if I cannot save myself. I cannot save my academic year if I cannot guarantee that I won't be raped by the end of this year."

She said there were multiple protests against violence against women happening across the country and they would not stop unless there was a fundamental change in the country.

She urged people to shut down Gauteng, specifically Sandton, on Friday. "Our president has said there is no money to fund the fight against gender-based violence so we will go to Sandton and show him where the money is," she said.

She said the issue of gender-based violence was a social crisis and everyone was responsible for fighting against it.

Carol Crosley, the university's registrar, accepted the memorandum and promised to take it to management.

A night vigil and interfaith prayer began on Monday evening outside the Great Hall as this article was published.

 

  • This article was first published by GroundUp.

READ MORE

A woman must obey her partner, say six out of 10 South Africans

Men and women agree: A wife must obey her husband.
News
1 day ago

Natasha Conabeer's death shocks SA: 'We've got no tears left to cry'

The student died in ICU on Monday, after going missing three weeks ago
News
7 hours ago

Schools across SA wear black in united stance against gender violence

Schools across South Africa have this week taken a stand against rape and femicide.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X