South Africa

Foreigners lose everything in the blink of an eye

11 September 2019 - 07:12 By Iavan Pijoos
Maneo Ntsetsere, a woman from Lesotho, rests in DH Willliam Hall.The city of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng has turned at least two halls into refugee shelters for displaced foreign nationals. Hundreds of foreign nationals, including over 200 children have fled their homes in recent days following violence and looting in Katlehong.
Image: ALON SKUY

In a blink of an eye, Vincent Bwoni lost everything he worked three years to build.

He is hundreds of displaced people from Mozambique and Zimbabwe being sheltered in a Katlehong community hall, who described how they had to drop everything and run for their lives as a xenophobic mob closed in.

