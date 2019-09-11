Gupta jet for sale - buyer with deep pockets wanted

Controversy followed wherever it landed and now the multimillion-dollar private jet used by the Gupta family is up for sale - to potential buyers with deep pockets.

Canada's export credit agency, Export Development Canada (EDC), had the aircraft grounded on a court order in 2018 after the Gupta family allegedly defaulted on a $41m loan used to purchase the 2015 Bombardier Global 6000.

EDC reportedly funded 80% of the original purchase price.

The credit agency then won the right to sell the luxury private jet and has allowed several agencies to market it to potential buyers.

An advert appeared in Business Day newspaper on Tuesday for the aircraft, which comes in a 14-passengers seated configuration, boasts WiFi and comes loaded with a history of some controversial landings.

One of the agents marking the aircraft said it could sell for a pretty penny.

"It's not unique in any way, but we are selling to a specific type of buyer and so I think it could fetch around $30m [roughly R440m]. We are looking at several offers though," the agent said.