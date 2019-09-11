South Africa

Jail time for former employee who defrauded cancer association

11 September 2019 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
A former employee of the Cancer Association of SA made duplicate electricity payments, pocketing more than R300,000.
Image: 123RF/Le Moal Olivier

A former employee who defrauded the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) out of more than R300,000 in an electricity payment scam has been jailed for two years.

Phadi Jim Maboea, 37, was convicted on 309 counts of fraud by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

"Maboea's fraudulent activities were discovered on October 11 2018 when it came to light that he had duplicated payments meant for electricity of the entity thereby pocketing a total of R308,998 in inflated amounts," Hawks spokesperson Lynda Steyn said.

The illegal transactions were conducted from June 2017 until they were uncovered by an internal forensic probe.

"The Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation kick-started following a formal complaint and Maboea was arrested on March 19 2019, culminating in his conviction," said Steyn.

"Maboea has been sentenced to 24 months direct imprisonment for various counts of theft and fraud charges."

