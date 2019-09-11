Newcastle deputy mayor arrested for drunk driving after late-night crash
Newly elected Newcastle deputy mayor Reuben Molelekoa was arrested for drunk driving and reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into two houses during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
In response to queries about Molekekoa's accident, police confirmed the arrest.
"Today at 1am, a 31-year-old male was arrested for reckless and negligent driving, as well as driving under an intoxicating substance, after he allegedly crashed into two houses in B Section, Osizweni.
"He was charged and will appear in the Madadeni magistrate's court on Wednesday," police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane told TimesLIVE.
Photographs from the crash scene that have been circulating on social media show the vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, resting nose-first between two walls of the properties.
Newcastle Deputy Mayor arrested for drunken driving in the early hours of this morning, this after the municipal vehicle he was driving plummets into a house 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️— Xolani Thela (@369BigDaddY) September 11, 2019
Newcastle municipal spokesperson Dumisani Thabethe told TimesLIVE that he was at the scene on Tuesday morning.
"I cannot comment at this stage. I plan to meet the deputy mayor this afternoon to get his side of the story before I can comment," he said.
Molelekoa was sworn in as deputy mayor just over two weeks ago.