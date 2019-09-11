South Africa

Plett sea rescue duo win international acclaim for their floating stretcher

11 September 2019 - 08:15 By TimesLIVE
Stretcher manufacturer Marcus van Deventer, with the NSRI's Marc Rodgers and Robbie Gibson.
Stretcher manufacturer Marcus van Deventer, with the NSRI's Marc Rodgers and Robbie Gibson.
Image: NSRI

A floating stretcher designed by National Sea Rescue Institute volunteers has won international acclaim.

The rescue device, developed by the Plettenberg Bay NSRI station commander and coxswain, Marc Rodgers and Robbie Gibson, came second in the International Maritime Rescue Federation innovation and technology awards in London on Tuesday.

Marc Rodgers and Robbie Gibson after receiving their award in London on September 10 2019.
Marc Rodgers and Robbie Gibson after receiving their award in London on September 10 2019.
Image: IMRF

Last year, the NSRI won the same category for its pink rescue buoys.

Rodgers and Gibson developed the floating stretcher to tackle the challenges of rescuing people around rocks and in the surf on the Garden Route coastline.

“Regularly, hikers in the Robberg nature reserve are injured on the hiking trail and need to be carried back to the parking area or extricated by sea,” said the NSRI motivation submitted in its entry for the awards.

“The latter is often the preferred method as large parts of the reserve include narrow footpaths which navigate steep rocky sections.

“Patient extrication by sea on a rocky stretch of coast that has substantial wave action is a specialist task that needs specialist training and equipment.

“With this in mind, the Plettenberg Bay volunteers have pioneered a new design of floating stretcher that could be used over rocks and through surf to extricate a patient who has been immobilised.”

The motivation said the 20kg stretcher:

  • Provides a stable but narrow platform on which a casualty can be carried over rough terrain on narrow paths;
  • Will not capsize easily in surf.
  • Carries a backboard with spider harness and head blocks that is easily removable;
  • Has shoulder straps to help bearers take the weight of a patient;
  • Has a solid pontoon so that it cannot be punctured and a rigid platform base so that cardiopulmonary resuscitation can be performed on it;
  • Paddles like a stand-up paddleboard carrying two crew.

READ MORE

Drowning student saved in the surf by former lifeguard

A 22-year-old man swept out to sea by a rip-current along the Garden Route was saved from drowning after being spotted and rescued by a former ...
News
2 days ago

Crewman airlifted from ship after medical emergency offshore of Durban

A 46-year-old Romanian crewman was airlifted from a crude oil tanker off shore of  Durban on Friday after a medical emergency.
News
1 month ago

Six young paddlers rescued after being blown out to sea in Durban

Six young paddlers ran into trouble off the Durban coast after strong winds blew their kayaks out to sea on Friday.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa
  4. Murdered Durban student Natasha Conabeer 'was being stalked' South Africa
  5. Israeli woman gang-raped while holidaying in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

'God knows that I've never lied': Highlights from Hlaudi's state capture ...
Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
X