'Protect me from my son': mayor's elderly mother gets court order

The home life of an ANC Eastern Cape politician is in the spotlight after his 87-year-old mother secured an interim protection order against him. Five relatives have also been arrested for allegedly assaulting three women in the family.

The interim protection order was signed on September 3 at the Mount Frere magistrate’s court against ANC regional chair and mayor of the Alfred Nzo District municipality, Sixolile Mehlomakhulu, DispatchLIVE reports.

His mother, Mvulazana Sylvia Mehlomakhulu, confirmed opening a case against him, saying to the Dispatch: “I am hurt, I just can’t explain why he’s doing this to me,” before breaking down in tears. “Is this the life I have to live in my twilight years?” she asked.

The mayor's sister, Ntombemsulwa Mehlomakhulu, alleged he had taken lounge furniture, beds, dining room furniture, cutlery and pots from their KwaBhaca home on September 2, as the family was preparing a traditional feast.

“He came and ransacked this house. He made holes in six water tanks and took what was inside this house.”

Mehlomakhulu denied all the allegations. He told the Daily Dispatch he was also not aware of the protection order, adding that he had spoken to his mother on the phone and she had not told him anything about it.

“My mother is 87 years old and stays in Maritzburg with my sister. As far as I know, she does not own any livestock and there is no livestock where she stays,” he said.

Ntombemsulwa said her mother also lived in Maritzburg and it was when they arrived from Maritzburg that they found the house in KwaBhaca had been ransacked.

In terms of the interim order, Mehlomakhulu was ordered not to commit any acts in which he “psychologically, emotionally and economically abuses the complainant” (his mother). It also stated Mehlomakhulu should not enlist the help of another person to commit acts of domestic violence against his mother.

According to the order, the mayor is expected to appear in court on September 27 “to give reasons why the interim protection order should not be confirmed and made final”, or alternatively of his “right to have the matter heard”.

Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali has confirmed that five relatives of Mehlomakhulu, including a police sergeant, have appeared in court.

They were charged with assaulting three women at an umgidi ceremony.

The women were accused of stealing money from the sergeant at the party in KwaBhaca.