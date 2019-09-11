Sandton commuters should not suffer because of landlord dispute: Gautrain

The Gautrain service has appealed to the City of Johannesburg to reverse its decision to turn off the water supply to the Sandton station due to a rates/taxes payment dispute with the private entity that owns the premises.

“The water supply was turned off on Friday in spite of the Gautrain water account with the City of Johannesburg being paid in full and up to date,” the high-speed train service said in a statement.

“Whilst we have subsequently implemented temporary measures, such as portable ablution facilities, to ensure that passengers and employees are not adversely affected, we do have health and hygiene concerns as it’s imperative for a transport system that services more than 20,000 people at the Gautrain Sandton station every day to have its standard ablution facilities operational.”

Gautrain asked the city to urgently restore the water supply to the station and to resolve the dispute they have with the property company “via the appropriate legal channels”.