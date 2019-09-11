Shoprite stores close in Joburg as staff protest over 'lazy k*****s' slur

Shoprite supermarkets in Johannesburg south closed their doors on Wednesday as angry employees downed tools and called for the suspension of a regional manager who allegedly called workers "lazy k*****s".

Workers shut down the Southgate and Ridgeway supermarkets and threatened to close down more stores which fall under the regional manager.

They said they had suffered enough abuse and vowed to protest until the manager was suspended.

The alleged k-word incident on Saturday caused outrage. "We have been quiet because she is a boss, we are scared of being fired because we need the jobs," said an employee who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of victimisation.