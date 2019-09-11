South Africa

Shoprite stores close in Joburg as staff protest over 'lazy k*****s' slur

11 September 2019 - 12:13 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Shoprite in Southgate, Johannesburg South, was closed on Wednesday morning as workers called for the suspension of a manager who allegedly called workers 'lazy k*****s'.
Shoprite in Southgate, Johannesburg South, was closed on Wednesday morning as workers called for the suspension of a manager who allegedly called workers 'lazy k*****s'.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

Shoprite supermarkets in Johannesburg south closed their doors on Wednesday as angry employees downed tools and called for the suspension of a regional manager who allegedly called workers "lazy k*****s".  

Workers shut down the Southgate and Ridgeway supermarkets and threatened to close down more stores which fall under the regional manager.

They said they had suffered enough abuse and vowed to protest until the manager was suspended.

The alleged k-word incident on Saturday caused outrage. "We have been quiet because she is a boss, we are scared of being fired because we need the jobs," said an employee who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of victimisation. 

Shoprite staff protest after manager's alleged k-word rant

Employees at a Shoprite supermarket in Southgate, Johannesburg south, want justice after allegedly being called "lazy k***s" by a regional manager.
News
1 day ago

Protesters were joined by community members and leaders. One of them, Ntsizwa Mabota, urged Shoprite to act swiftly.

"Our fellow brothers cannot be still subjected to this barbaric treatment anymore. We will stand with them all the way. We demand that [the manager] is suspended with immediate effect or we will shut down all these supermarkets in Joburg," said Mabota.  

Shoprite Holdings said in a statement that it did not condone racism. An investigation is under way.

"The Shoprite Group strongly disapproves of racism in the workplace and will not allow any member of management or staff to behave inappropriately. An investigation into the incident at Shoprite Southgate and related complaints started immediately ... and a disciplinary process is being followed," Shoprite said.  

Shoprite said it was aware of its responsibility to provide a good working environment to staff, including contractors and merchandisers.  

"Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law and the company’s code of conductwhich seeks to promote the principles of courtesy, respect and equality for all employees, including merchandisers and contracted workers and which applies to all management and staff," added Shoprite.

Police confirmed that a group had been protesting but referred queries to Shoprite. 

READ MORE

Reddam House pupil expelled for using k-word

A 17-year old student from Reddam high school Helderfontein has been expelled after disciplinary hearings.
News
1 week ago

Adam Catzavelos to pay off R150,000 fine in deal over k-word slur

Businessman Adam Catzavelos must pay R150,000 in damages for using a racial slur directed at black South Africans, according to a deal he has struck ...
News
1 week ago

EFF welcomes apartheid flag ruling - 'Now for Die Stem and statues'

The ANC and EFF welcomed the Equality Court ruling that declared the "gratuitous display of the old flag" as "prohibited speech, unfair ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa
  4. Murdered Durban student Natasha Conabeer 'was being stalked' South Africa
  5. Israeli woman gang-raped while holidaying in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
Massive python caught in hiding spot after killing neighbourhood cat
X