South Africa

State to close case in Nicholas Ninow rape trial - and wants a life sentence

Young victim will testify via CCTV, will not have to face him in court

11 September 2019 - 06:41 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Rape accused Nicholas Ninow in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court.
Rape accused Nicholas Ninow in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The state is expected to close its case against Nicholas Ninow, the man who pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old at a Dros restaurant last year, on Wednesday.

Ninow has pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice — but pleaded not guilty to assault.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni was expected to close the state's case on Wednesday.

“In her submissions to the trial court in aggravation for sentence, she will argue for the imposition of life imprisonment,” said Mjonondwane.

The state is expected to call two witnesses, including the young victim, to testify at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mjonondwane said the child would testify in camera, with the help of an intermediary.

“Family members and the entire society can rest assured that the purpose of calling for her testimony is not to place the complainant in a position where she has to relive the traumatic event.

“As the NPA, we already indicated that we reject the plea explanation by Ninow as it consisted of inconsistencies when compared to the version of the complainant during consultation with the prosecutor.

“Therefore, the sole purpose of calling the child victim to testify is to place before court evidence that seeks to rebut Ninow's version regarding the sequence or chronological order of events leading to the gruesome violation of the her innocence,” Mjonondwane said.

From Dros statement to guilty plea - five must-read stories on rape accused Nicholas Ninow

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow pleaded guilty to rape at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
21 hours ago

Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant

WARNING: Not for sensitive readers. Shocking details of how Nicholas Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton emerged on ...
News
1 day ago

'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow wanted table close to children, says witness

Nicholas Ninow changed tables at the Dros restaurant where he raped a seven-year-old child so that he could be closer to the kiddies' corner.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa
  4. Murdered Durban student Natasha Conabeer 'was being stalked' South Africa
  5. Israeli woman gang-raped while holidaying in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
X