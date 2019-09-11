South Africa

'There's Hlaudi, then there's everybody else': Mzansi reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng's matric saga

11 September 2019 - 07:33 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Former SABC COO and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng presented himself before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

While his qualifications were up for debate, Mzansi can't deny his appearance at the Zondo Commission was entertaining.

TimesLIVE reported that Motsoeneng was answering to claims that he lied about being in possession of his matric qualification.

'I never lied, God knows that I have never lied': Motsoeneng tells state capture inquiry

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he feels insulted when claims are made that he lied about his qualifications.
Politics
18 hours ago

According to former SABC chair Ben Ngubane, the SABC board was aware that Motsoeneng did not have a matric qualification, but was hired because he performed well for the organisation.

When testifying on Monday, he said Motsoeneng’s salary was justified as managers' remuneration was determined by their performance.

“That would have been on performance, he succeeded as a stakeholder manager. There was a new challenge and he was sought to be able to do it.”

Five key takeouts from former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane's state capture testimony

Former SABC chair Ben Ngubane told the commission that huge sums of money were wasted on content that wasn't flighted because it did not appeal to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Answering to the allegations that he had lied about his lack of qualifications, Motsoeneng left Mzansi in stitches and that saw both him and the inquiry making the top trending list on social media.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

I visited Guptas 'several times', Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells Zondo commission

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has admitted that he had visited the Gupta family's Saxonwold home so often that he cannot recount every ...
Politics
15 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Anton van Vuuren testify

The Zondo inquiry into state capture will hear SABC-related testimony from Anton van Vuuren and Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Tuesday
Politics
22 hours ago

We knew Motsoeneng didn't have matric, but he had the skills: former SABC chair Ben Ngubane

Hlaudi Motsoeneng was a "troubleshooter" who had the skills the SABC needed for his chief operations officer - even though he did not have the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa
  4. Murdered Durban student Natasha Conabeer 'was being stalked' South Africa
  5. Israeli woman gang-raped while holidaying in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
X