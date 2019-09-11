South Africa

Violent protesters block roads, stone cars on N2 in Somerset West

11 September 2019 - 06:57 By Iavan Pijoos
Roads blocked with burning tyres.
Roads blocked with burning tyres.
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes

Protesters blocked the N2 in Cape Town on Wednesday morning, the city's law enforcement said.

Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said the N2 was closed in both directions between Sir Lowrys Pass Road and Somerset Main Road.

“Tyres are being set alight and vehicles are being stoned. We urge motorist to avoid that route,” Coleman said.

He said the protests concerned service delivery in the area.

