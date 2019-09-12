South Africa

#CrimeStats | 736 murders committed by children, weekends account for most murders in SA

12 September 2019 - 09:19 By Ernest Mabuza and Andisiwe Makinana
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the annual crime statistics for 2018-2019 are "not very rosy". File image
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the annual crime statistics for 2018-2019 are "not very rosy". File image
Image: Esa Alexander

A total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, while 52,420 were victims of sexual offences.

This is an increase of 1.4% and 4.6% respectively.

Shockingly, there were 736 murders committed by children.

The weekend contributes 60% of the murders (Friday to Sunday). If you include Monday, that figure goes to 70%.

All provinces have recorded increases when it comes to contact crimes.

Nyanga station in the Western Cape leads when it comes to trio crimes. But Gauteng has 19 stations featuring in the Top 30.

Attempted murder cases increased by 4.1% to 1,898.

A 23.1% decrease in cash-in-transit heists was recorded while a 1% increase was noted in aggravated robbery with 140,032 cases.

Property-related crimes as a whole decreased by 12,804 (2.5%). Stock theft saw the biggest increase in this category (up by 2.9%).

These are some of the latest SAPS crime stats released in parliament on Thursday morning  by national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Major General Norman Sekhukhune and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele and Sitole said the crime statistics were vetted and declared official by SA's statistician-general.

MORE

PODCAST | True Crime South Africa

True Crime South Africa is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast in South Africa.
Multimedia
1 day ago

What research reveals about drivers of anti-immigrant hate crime in South Africa

Mobs have attacked foreign-owned businesses on the streets of at least three South African cities in recent days.
News
4 days ago

Government outlines plans to deal with GBV and xenophobic violence

SA's justice, crime prevention and security cluster ministers on Tuesday outlined plans to deal with gender-based violence (GBV) and attacks on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Immigration' issues leave Nigerians stranded as flight home gets delayed South Africa
  2. Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  3. 'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after ... South Africa
  4. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  5. 'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘No parent would have loved to see what I have witnessed’: Mother of Dros rape ...
Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
X