CrimeStats | 736 murders committed by children, weekends account for most murders in SA

A total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, while 52,420 were victims of sexual offences.

This is an increase of 1.4% and 4.6% respectively.

Shockingly, there were 736 murders committed by children.

The weekend contributes 60% of the murders (Friday to Sunday). If you include Monday, that figure goes to 70%.

All provinces have recorded increases when it comes to contact crimes.

Nyanga station in the Western Cape leads when it comes to trio crimes. But Gauteng has 19 stations featuring in the Top 30.

Attempted murder cases increased by 4.1% to 1,898.

A 23.1% decrease in cash-in-transit heists was recorded while a 1% increase was noted in aggravated robbery with 140,032 cases.

Property-related crimes as a whole decreased by 12,804 (2.5%). Stock theft saw the biggest increase in this category (up by 2.9%).

These are some of the latest SAPS crime stats released in parliament on Thursday morning by national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Major General Norman Sekhukhune and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele and Sitole said the crime statistics were vetted and declared official by SA's statistician-general.