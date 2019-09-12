South Africa

#CrimeStats | Cash-in-transit heists decrease significantly

All provinces except the Eastern Cape record a decline in these ultra-violent crimes

12 September 2019 - 14:08 By Graeme Hosken
File photo of a cash-in-transit van that was sprayed with gunfire during a heist.
File photo of a cash-in-transit van that was sprayed with gunfire during a heist.
Image: Intelligence Bureau SA via Facebook

The scourge of deadly cash-in-transit heists in the country has declined significantly.

In releasing the latest crime statistics on Thursday, the police revealed that heists had decreased by 23.1%.

The drop saw cash-in-transit heists decreasing from 238 in the 2017/2018 financial year to 183 in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Gauteng again was the top province with 62 heists (down from 80 in the 2017/2018 financial year), with the Eastern Cape the only province in the country to record an increase in the number of heists (up from 23 in 2017/2018 financial year, to 46 in the 2018/2019 financial year).

Bank robberies have dropped significantly over previous years, from 93 in 2009/2010 to four in 2018/2019.

READ MORE

Cash van blown to pieces in Joburg heist

A cash-in-transit van was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money, before the vehicle was blown up in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

#CrimeStats | Crime nation: What the stats reveal about us

A total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, while 52,420 were victims of sexual offences.
News
5 hours ago

Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA

More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. 'Immigration' issues leave Nigerians stranded as flight home gets delayed South Africa
  3. 'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after ... South Africa
  4. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  5. 'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl
X