CrimeStats | How not to get killed in South Africa

South Africans are mostly murdered with firearms and then knives, on Sunday and Saturday nights, and after having an argument or a misunderstanding with their killer.

According to crime stats for the 2018/2019 financial year released on Thursday, the most-used murder weapon is a firearm, while the biggest cause of murder is an argument. The time people are most likely to get killed is on a Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole, SAPS statistics chief Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune and police minister Bheki Cele presented the statistics to parliament on Thursday.