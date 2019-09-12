South Africa

#CrimeStats: Police murders down, most cops are killed while off duty

12 September 2019 - 13:20 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Crime statistics reveal that most police officers were killed while off duty.
Image: Esa Alexander

In the 2018/2019 period, the murder of police officers has declined by 9.4%.

A total of 77 officers were killed compared to 85 in 2017/2018.

That's according to crime statistics revealed on Thursday which indicated that most officers were killed while off duty.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 15 off-duty officers were killed, followed by Gauteng with nine and Western Cape with eight.

Of the off-duty officers murdered, 87%  were men.

The most on-duty officers killed were in Gauteng with a total of eight. 

Image: Nolo Moima

