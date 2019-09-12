CrimeStats | Stock theft on the rise in SA

Cattle are the prime target of stock thieves in SA.

According to the crime statistics released in parliament on Thursday, 13,948 cattle were stolen from April 1 2018 to March 31.

Next on the list were sheep at 9,109, followed by goats at 5,567 and horses at 1,518.

Forty-eight donkeys were also snatched.

The most incidents of stock theft were recorded in rural areas, where gates were not locked at kraals.

Overall, stock theft in SA was up by 2.9%, with 29,672 animals stolen between April last year and March.

In the 2017/2018 period, 28,849 stock theft cases were recorded.