#CrimeStats: You are most likely to be robbed at home in Ivory Park
12 September 2019 - 13:37
You are most likely to be robbed at home in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg, the crime statistics revealed on Thursday.
The area saw an increase of 16.2% in house robberies, from 321 in 2017/2018 to 373 in 2018/2019.
While there has been a decline in house robberies in Honeydew on the West Rand, from 360 to 329, and Nyanga in Cape Town, from 293 to 266, Mondeor in Johannesburg saw a huge 58.2% increase, from 141 to 223.
There was a 6.3% increase in Sandton, from 208 to 221.
Most house robberies are committed at weekends, between midnight and 4am.
Robbers threaten victims with firearms and knives to gain access to properties.