CrimeStats: You are most likely to be robbed at home in Ivory Park

You are most likely to be robbed at home in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg, the crime statistics revealed on Thursday.

The area saw an increase of 16.2% in house robberies, from 321 in 2017/2018 to 373 in 2018/2019.

While there has been a decline in house robberies in Honeydew on the West Rand, from 360 to 329, and Nyanga in Cape Town, from 293 to 266, Mondeor in Johannesburg saw a huge 58.2% increase, from 141 to 223.

There was a 6.3% increase in Sandton, from 208 to 221.

Most house robberies are committed at weekends, between midnight and 4am.

Robbers threaten victims with firearms and knives to gain access to properties.