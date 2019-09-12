South Africa

#CrimeStats: You are most likely to be robbed at home in Ivory Park

12 September 2019 - 13:37 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Robbers threaten victims with firearms and knives to gain access to properties.
Robbers threaten victims with firearms and knives to gain access to properties.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

You are most likely to be robbed at home in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg, the crime statistics revealed on Thursday.

The area saw an increase of 16.2% in house robberies, from 321 in 2017/2018 to 373 in 2018/2019.

While there has been a decline in house robberies in Honeydew on the West Rand, from 360 to 329, and Nyanga in Cape Town, from 293 to 266, Mondeor in Johannesburg saw a huge 58.2% increase, from 141 to 223.

There was a 6.3% increase in Sandton, from 208 to 221. 

Most house robberies are committed at weekends, between midnight and 4am.

Robbers threaten victims with firearms and knives to gain access to properties.

Most house robberies are committed at weekends, between midnight and 4am.
Most house robberies are committed at weekends, between midnight and 4am.
Image: Nolo Moima

MORE

#CrimeStats | Kidnappings highest in Gauteng

Gauteng is the province with the most recorded kidnappings, according to crime stats released on Thursday morning.
News
2 hours ago

#CrimeStats | Crime nation: What the stats reveal about us

A total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, while 52,420 were victims of sexual offences.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. 'Immigration' issues leave Nigerians stranded as flight home gets delayed South Africa
  3. 'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after ... South Africa
  4. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  5. 'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl
X