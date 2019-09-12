Good Samaritans clean up after xenophobic attacks in Gauteng

After Johannesburg was hit by a wave of xenophobic violence and looting, a group of Good Samaritans took it upon themselves to help clean up the mess left behind at informal settlements in Marabastad.

Dare To Love, a Christian organisation that aims to "take up the challenge to speak grace and truth into a world that desperately needs to hear", also lent a hand in cleaning up the mess after a strike by workers in Pretoria in August saw trash being dumped in the city's streets.

“To help someone means to set them free spiritually and economically,” said Daryl Hardy, co-founder of Dare To Love.

"After last week's xenophobia attacks in the informal settlements in Marabastad, we decided to get all the Dare To Love groups together and head to Marabastad and help the homeless and poor," he said.

"During the week, some of the Dare To Love guys along with the help of some NPOs [nonprofit organisations] helped rebuild the houses that were burnt down and on Saturday morning we decided to help clean, and restore the community."