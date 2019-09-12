IN QUOTES | David Mabuza on Eskom, youth unemployment & land redistribution

Deputy president David Mabuza responded to questions on government strategies to revitalise provincial economies at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

The question-and-answer session in parliament focused on youth unemployment and fast-tracking land reform, among other things.

Here are five quotes from Mabuza:

Land redistribution

The deputy president said the government was looking into redistributing land to emerging farmers and drafting qualifying criteria for beneficiaries.

“We are looking at land in the hands of government that we are going to redistribute to people to grow, to plant. Very soon, we are going to make announcements on how we are going to redistribute, with the necessary support.”

Job creation and economic opportunities

He said to address unemployment, poverty and inequality, there needed to be a growing economy that created opportunities for new investments that resulted in jobs, especially in key sectors of the economy.