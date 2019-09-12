South Africa

Jonathan Jansen to Nigerians: 'I apologise for the reckless generalisations'

12 September 2019 - 09:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Jonathan Jansen says the education sector will pay for the attacks on foreigners.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Professor Jonathan Jansen has apologised to Nigerians after a spate of attacks on foreigners in SA in recent weeks.

He expressed concern that the attacks undermine  foreigners' contributions to the country's education system and development, as some are academics. “I am thinking of so many Nigerian friends who contribute to education and development in SA.” 

Locals who have been protesting against foreigners have cited limited resources, job opportunities and crime as some of the reasons they are calling for foreigners to leave the country.

Jansen says these generalisations are reckless.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in October.

The Nigerian presidency announced on Twitter that its minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had summoned acting SA high commissioner to Nigeria Bobby J Moroe to discuss government's plans to ensure the safety of Nigerians in SA.

