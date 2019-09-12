Jonathan Jansen to Nigerians: 'I apologise for the reckless generalisations'
Professor Jonathan Jansen has apologised to Nigerians after a spate of attacks on foreigners in SA in recent weeks.
He expressed concern that the attacks undermine foreigners' contributions to the country's education system and development, as some are academics. “I am thinking of so many Nigerian friends who contribute to education and development in SA.”
Locals who have been protesting against foreigners have cited limited resources, job opportunities and crime as some of the reasons they are calling for foreigners to leave the country.
Jansen says these generalisations are reckless.
I am thinking of so many Nigerian friends who contribute to education and development in South Africa. I apologize to you for the reckless generalizations and wish you to know that your service is appreciated— Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) September 11, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in October.
The Nigerian presidency announced on Twitter that its minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had summoned acting SA high commissioner to Nigeria Bobby J Moroe to discuss government's plans to ensure the safety of Nigerians in SA.