Jonathan Jansen to Nigerians: 'I apologise for the reckless generalisations'

Professor Jonathan Jansen has apologised to Nigerians after a spate of attacks on foreigners in SA in recent weeks.

He expressed concern that the attacks undermine foreigners' contributions to the country's education system and development, as some are academics. “I am thinking of so many Nigerian friends who contribute to education and development in SA.”

Locals who have been protesting against foreigners have cited limited resources, job opportunities and crime as some of the reasons they are calling for foreigners to leave the country.

Jansen says these generalisations are reckless.