Passengers furious over delays attack train driver in Midrand

Her cabin was stoned and threats were made that the train would be set alight. She was slightly injured.

Asked why the cables on the adjoining line had not been replaced, Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said Prasa had struggled to stay ahead of the high rate of railway vandalism. "The vandalism has made it difficult to keep up with the financial demands as a result," said Zenani.

She said no announcement could be made as the trains did not have onboard communication facilities. "When trains get stuck in the middle of the section, it is difficult to communicate with commuters onboard."

Sonja Carstens, deputy general secretary for Untu, claimed that attacks on Prasa employees on the ground happen daily but are not reported to the police by Prasa. "These attacks have never been reflected on the SAPS annual crime statistics," Carstens said.

Mmothlana decided not to make use of Prasa’s employee assistance programme after the attack. "They debrief you and send you back to endure more of the same the next day. Something must be done before we die," she told Untu.

Zenani said the vastness of the railway system makes it difficult for Prasa to monitor attacks. She said that on some routes, but not all, drivers have security guards in the cabin with them. "Prasa currently deploys security personnel to escort train drivers on corridors that have been defined as hot-spots. Security personnel are at all turn-around points for the escort of train crews as they change coaches."

According to Untu statistics, less than 30% of Metrorail train drivers are women.

"Over the past three years, Untu has been reporting serious attacks on its members. It is difficult to say how many were women, but it is an alarming figure. Not only on Metrorail train drivers, but also attacks on guards accompanying the train drivers and female train drivers and assistants employed by Shosholoza Meyl and Transnet,” said Carstens.