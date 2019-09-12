Schools where 95% of teachers are white get black mark from judge

But judge Bulelwa Pakati said head of education Tshepo Pharasi acted “reasonably and rationally” in vetoing the appointments, which were recommended by the school governing bodies.

Pharasi told Seodin Primary, where half the 845 pupils are white, 40% are black and 10% coloured: “Your educator component is almost entirely white [and] ... your school management team is entirely white.

“It is required of the school governing body to adhere to the principles of redress, equity and representivity. The recommendation of the school does not suggest that this has been the case.”

He sent a similar letter to Kathu Primary, where the 1,625 pupils comprise 40% white, 31% coloured and 29% black pupils.

“The governing body has not demonstrated a concerted effort to address equity,” he said.

Kathu wanted to appoint Carl du Plessis as a head of department, and the governors submitted the names of two other white men, John Wilson and Jasper Venter, as their second and third choices.

Pharasi told the court that the chairman of the governing body’s selection committee, grade 7 parent Louis Steyn, was one of the referees listed by Du Plessis.