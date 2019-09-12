Sexual offences up by 4.6%, increase in murder and rape of children

Sexual offences have increased by 4.6% to 52,420 cases recorded in the 2018/19 reporting period, up from the 50,108 cases recorded the previous year.

Gauteng, which had the most recorded cases, saw a 6.3% hike, as did KZN.

However, the provinces with the highest percentage increases in sexual offences were Mpumalanga, with an 8.5% rise (from 3,198 to 3,470 cases), and the Eastern Cape, with a 7.9% spike, reflecting a rise in the number of cases from 8,094 to 8,731.