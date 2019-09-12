WATCH | Gatvol foreign shop owners take on 'looters' in Witbank

Several shops were plundered and destroyed when violence broke out in Witbank, Mpumalanga, but some “looters” were caught and allegedly beaten by store owners.

Looters were captured in video footage making off with various items, including audio speakers, suitcases and bicycles on Wednesday.

In the footage, a shop owner can be seen allegedly grabbing a man, who slipped and fell, then delivering a sharp blow to his head with a flat hand.