'You gave us hope ...' - Twitter mourns brave Gontlafetse 'Miss Oxygen' Sehako

Rare diseases South Africa has confirmed to TimesLIVE the death of Gontlafetse "Miss Oxygen" Sehako, an internet sensation who touched the lives of thousands of South Africans through her Twitter and Instagram platforms.

According to the organisation, '"Miss Oxygen", as she was widely known among her followers, was suffering from pulmonary fibrosis and hypertension. This rare disease affects the lungs and breathing, which means patients are dependent on an oxygen tank which they carry around with them.

Her last two messages on Twitter were posted in July while in hospital. “Hospitals are too cold,” and “I'm scared”.

Miss Oxygen died on Wednesday. A Twitter account attributed to her sister Puseletso announced the sad news on Thursday morning.