Book of condolences for Robert Mugabe open in SA

The Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria has started a book of condolences for the people who wish to pay their respects to the Mugabe family following the death of the former statesman and president Robert Mugabe.

According to the embassy, the book has been made available until Friday afternoon in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The former president died on September 6 at the Gleneagles hospital in Singapore.

He died at 95, two years after his rule of almost four decades ended in November.

Mugabe's remains arrived at Zimbabwe's main airport on Wednesday afternoon from Singapore.

TimesLIVE reported that he will be buried next to his mother at Kutama village in the Zvimba district of Mashonaland West on Monday or Tuesday.