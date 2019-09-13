South Africa

Book of condolences for Robert Mugabe open in SA

13 September 2019 - 09:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria has started a book of condolences for the people who wish to pay their respects to the Mugabe family following the death of the former statesman and president Robert Mugabe.

According to the embassy, the book has been made available until Friday afternoon in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The former president died on September 6 at the Gleneagles hospital in Singapore.

He died at 95, two years after his rule of almost four decades ended in November.

Mugabe's remains arrived at Zimbabwe's main airport on Wednesday afternoon from Singapore.

TimesLIVE reported that he will be buried next to his mother at Kutama village in the Zvimba district of Mashonaland West on Monday or Tuesday.

MORE

Robert Mugabe to be buried next to his mother, says nephew

Zimbabwe’s founding prime minister, Robert Mugabe, will be buried next to his mother at Kutama village on Monday or Tuesday
News
23 hours ago

Malema: Keep your De Klerk, we will keep our Mugabe

Julius Malema praised the former Zimbabwe leader at an EFF-organised memorial in Soweto on Thrusday.
Politics
17 hours ago

What next for the Mugabe kids?

Robert Mugabe may be gone but his children will carry the name, good or bad, in their chosen paths which feature showbiz, farming and mining, for ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. 'Immigration' issues leave Nigerians stranded as flight home gets delayed South Africa
  3. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa
  4. 'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after ... South Africa
  5. 'You are disturbing me': Nicholas Ninow to Dros victim's mother South Africa

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl
X