Cash offers to TB Joshua church collapse victims elicit tears, suspicion, gratefulness

Nine-year-old Malaika Kalambaie wept uncontrollably on Thursday as she told her mother about her wish to speak to her father.

Jean Louis Kalambaie and 87 other South Africans lost their lives when a guest house at evangelist TB Joshua's Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria collapsed on September 12 2014.

Kalambaie's widow, Amina, 34, is among two of the victims' families who this week snubbed a R45,000 “gift” offered by the church to each family in memory of their loved ones.

In 2016, Kalambaie filed an R18m lawsuit in the high court in Lagos, alleging that the prophet and his church were negligent and had robbed her children of a breadwinner.

In July 2015, a coroner's inquest found the collapse was as a result of negligence.

Speaking from Zambia, Amina said she did not accept the money because “it doesn't feel right”.

“You cannot just send me an e-mail and say 'I want to give you a gift'. I'm a human being. You shouldn't just give people money; it just feels like we are beggars.”

“It doesn't feel right for people to just ignore you for all this time and then wake up and remember and want to celebrate with you,” she said.

“Nobody came [from the church] and said 'we are really sorry'. It seems that nobody cares.”