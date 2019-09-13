CPUT grinds to a halt as gender-based violence protesters dig in heels

Students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) say they will continue protesting until campuses are made safer.

Several campuses were shut down this week following protests organised by female students. They are demanding that the university take action against gender-based violence and make campuses safer by installing more CCTV cameras. On Monday, CPUT cancelled all activities on campuses for a march calling for an end to violence against women and children. Protests continued on Tuesday until Thursday.

"We demand CCTV cameras around campus and residences … The shutdown will go on indefinitely until our demands are met," said student Chulumanco Nkasela.

Nkasela said students wanted a tribunal to be established with independent lawyers, students, the student representative council (SRC), and the office of education and transformation. This tribunal would tackle cases involving both students and staff members, she said.