Dry Katse Dam highlights need to conserve water in Gauteng, but don't panic, says department

With Lesotho's Katse Dam at an alarmingly low level, Gauteng residents are being urged to conserve water. However, SA's water and sanitation department says there is no need to panic.

In a statement this week, the department noted the dam's level had dropped from 18% last week to 16.9%, adding that it was heading for “serious times”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday, department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the low level was a result of ongoing drought.

“We are hoping that we will get the summer rain, as we did not get much rain in the last rainy season in 2018. The rain only came later, around December.”

Asked if the situation would affect Gauteng, Ratau said: “We have our catchments that feed into the Vaal River System.”